BRIEF-IG Group Holdings Says Maintains Guidance Given In July

Dec 5 (Reuters) - IG Group Holdings Plc:

* ‍NET TRADING REVENUE IN FIRST HALF IS EXPECTED TO BE AROUND 9% HIGHER THAN IN SAME PERIOD A YEAR AGO​

* ‍OPERATING COSTS EXCLUDING VARIABLE REMUNERATION IN FIRST HALF OF FY18 ARE EXPECTED TO BE AROUND 7% LOWER THAN IN SAME PERIOD A YEAR AGO​

* MAINTAINS GUIDANCE GIVEN IN JULY; OPERATING COSTS EXCLUDING VARIABLE REMUNERATION FOR FY EXPECTED TO REMAIN AT A SIMILAR LEVEL TO FY17​