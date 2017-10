BRIEF-IG Group Holdings says Q1 revenue up 21 pct to 135.2 mln pounds

Sept 21 (Reuters) - IG GROUP HOLDINGS PLC:

* Q1 TOTAL REVENUE OF 135.2 MILLION STG VERSUS 111.4 MILLION STG YEAR AGO

* PRIOR YEAR PERIOD WAS IMPACTED BY PROACTIVE MANAGEMENT ACTIONS TO PROTECT CLIENTS FROM EXTREME VOLATILITY AT TIME OF UK‘S EU REFERENDUM

* CLIENT NUMBERS IN UK WERE, AS EXPECTED, LOWER THAN IN EQUIVALENT QUARTER IN PRIOR YEAR

* SAYS NATURE AND TIMING OF POTENTIAL REGULATORY CHANGES IN UK AND SOME OTHER KEY MARKETS FOR GROUP REMAIN UNCERTAIN