March 27 (Reuters) - IG Group Holdings Plc:

* IG GROUP- “ESMA’S FIRST USE OF EMERGENCY POWERS IN SOMEWHAT QUESTIONABLE”- CEO

* IG- “COMPLAINTS (TO ESMA) HAVE FALLEN FAST. LESS THAN 1 COMPLAINT FOR EVERY HALF A MILLION TRADE DONE BY INDUSTRY CLIENTS”- CEO

* IG GROUP- “SOME OF THESE (ESMA’S) MEASURES ARE STILL NOT REALLY THOUGHT THROUGH”- CEO

* IG- "THOUSANDS OF CLIENTS WHO HAVE HAPPILY BEEN TRADING FOR DECADES WILL NOW BE MATERIALLY DISADVANTAGED"- CEO