March 22 (Reuters) - Ig Group Holdings Plc:

* Q3 ‍NET TRADING REVENUE OF £152.9M WAS 30% HIGHER THAN IN SAME PERIOD IN PRIOR YEAR​

* ‍REVENUE IN Q3 BENEFITED FROM HIGH LEVEL OF CLIENT TRADING ACTIVITY, AND FROM AN INCREASE IN NUMBER OF ACTIVE CLIENTS​

* ‍OTC LEVERAGED REVENUE PER CLIENT OF £1,482 IN QUARTER WAS 25% HIGHER THAN IN PRIOR YEAR​