BRIEF-IG Group Says Q3 Revenue £139.8 Mln, Remains Difficult To Accurately Predict Q4

April 24 (Reuters) - IG Group Holdings PLC:

* IG GROUP HLDGS PLC - TRADING UPDATE

* IG GROUP HOLDINGS PLC - REVENUE IN FIRST 36 TRADING DAYS OF 61 IN Q4 FY20 IS ESTIMATED TO BE AROUND £173 MILLION

* IG GROUP HOLDINGS PLC - REVENUE IN Q3 FY20 WAS £139.8 MILLION, AND REVENUE IN H1 FY20 WAS £249.9 MILLION

* IG GROUP HOLDINGS PLC - OPERATING EXPENSES, EXCLUDING VARIABLE REMUNERATION, ARE NOW EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY AROUND £40 MILLION IN FY20, TO £300 MILLION

* IG GROUP HOLDINGS PLC - EXPECTS THAT CHARGE FOR VARIABLE REMUNERATION IN FY20 WILL BE AROUND £42 MILLION

* IG GROUP HOLDINGS PLC - COMMITTED £5 MILLION FROM ITS FY20 PROFIT BEFORE TAX TO IG BRIGHTER FUTURE FUND

* IG GROUP HOLDINGS PLC - REMAINS DIFFICULT TO PREDICT ACCURATELY LEVEL OF REVENUE IN FINAL QUARTER OF THIS FINANCIAL YEAR

* IG GROUP - REITERATES EXPECTS TO MAINTAIN 43.2 PENCE PER SHARE ANNUAL DIVIDEND UNTIL GROUP'S EARNINGS ALLOW COMPANY TO RESUME PROGRESSIVE DIVIDENDS