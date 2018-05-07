FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 7, 2018 / 8:53 AM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-IG Port says business and capital alliance with NTT Plala

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 7 (Reuters) - IG Port Inc

* Says it forms business and capital alliance with NTT Plala Inc on May 7

* Says two entities will mainly cooperate on distribution business, content co-production and related personnel exchange

* Says it will distribute 120,400 shares to NTT Plala Inc, at the price of 2,344 yen per share, or 282.2 million yen in total, and payment date on May 23

* Proceeds will be used for loan repayment

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/kuaURg

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

