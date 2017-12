BRIEF-IG Says If ESMA Proposal Come Into Force, Reasonable To Expect Some Consolidation

Dec 18 (Reuters) - IG Group Holdings Plc:

* IG- “IF PROPOSALS COME INTO FORCE IT WOULD BE REASONABLE TO EXPECT SOME CONSOLIDATION OF INDUSTRY OVER SHORT TO MEDIUM TERM”

* IG- “IF PROPOSALS COME INTO FORCE THERE WILL BE SOME CLIENTS WHO WILL BE LOOKING FOR A NEW HOME”

* IG GROUP- “OFFERING MASSIVE MARGINS WILL STOP BEING A DRIVER WHICH AFFECTS CLIENT‘S SELECTION”

* IG- “DEFINITION OF PROFESSIONAL CLIENTS NOT EXPECTED TO CHANGE UNDER MIFID II”

* IG- “THE MEASURES THAT HAVE BEEN INTRODUCED ARE ALL SENSIBLE”

* IG- “ONLY THING WE QUIBBLE WITH IS THE LEVERAGE LIMITS PROPOSED ARE MORE ONEROUS THAN IS NEEDED TO ACHIEVE POLICY ENDS”

* IG- (LEVERAGES PROPOSED) OPEN THE DOOR FOR PEOPLE TO END UP GOING OFFSHORE AND END UP WITH WORST CONSUMER OUTCOMES

* IG- (LEVERAGES PROPOSED) BAD FOR US BECAUSE WE ARE NOT GOING TO OPERATE AS AN UNLICENSED ENTITY SELLING INTO THE EU

* IG GROUP- “PROPOSALS ARE ALL FINE, ONE GOES TOO FAR”

* IG GROUP- WE EXPECTS PROFESSIONAL CLIENTS TO BE ABLE TO TRADE BINARY PRODUCTS Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)