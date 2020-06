June 5 (Reuters) - IGas Energy PLC:

* IGAS ENERGY PLC - AS AT 31 MAY 2020 CASH BALANCES WERE £2.2 MILLION AND NET DEBT WAS £10.8 MILLION

* IGAS ENERGY PLC - HAD HEDGED A TOTAL OF 200,000 BBLS FOR REMAINDER OF 2020 AT AN AVERAGE RATE OF $54.3/BBL

* IGAS ENERGY PLC - ALSO HEDGED $7 MILLION INTO STERLING AT AN AVERAGE RATE OF $1.17:£1 FOR REMAINDER OF 2020