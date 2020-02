Feb 19 (Reuters) - Igb Bhd:

* QTRLY REVENUE 427.5 MILLION RGT

* YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 361.1MLN RGT, YEAR AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 92MLN RGT

* PERFORMANCE OF GROUP, IN PARTICULAR PROPERTY INVESTMENT – RETAIL AND HOTEL DIVISIONS, WILL BE AFFECTED DUE TO COVID-19 OUTBREAK