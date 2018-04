April 23 (Reuters) - IGB Real Estate Investment Trust :

* QTRLY REVENUE 136.8 MILLION RGT; QTRLY NET PROFIT 82.3 MILLION RGT

* YEAR-AGO QTRLY REVENUE 133.7 MILLION RGT ; YEAR-AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 75.4 MILLION RGT

* BOARD RECOMMENDS DIVIDEND OF 2.48 SEN PER SHARE FOR QUARTER Source text : (bit.ly/2qQjY4p) Further company coverage: