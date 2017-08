Aug 4 (Reuters) - IMMOBILIARE GRANDE DISTRIBUZIONE SIIQ SPA :

* H1 NET PROFIT EUR 48.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 26.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 REVENUE EUR 68.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 65.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* REVISES FY 2017 FUND FROM OPERATIONS GUIDANCE UPWARDS AT UP 20 PERCENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)