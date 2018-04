April 18 (Reuters) - Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione SIIQ SpA:

* EARLY ENDING OF OFFER TO MARKET OF UNEXERCISED OPTION RIGHTS

* ALL 1.6 MILLION OPTION RIGHTS FOR SUBSCRIPTION OF 584,290 NEWLY ISSUED SHARES HAVE BEEN SOLD FOR EUR 1.5 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)