March 29 (Reuters) - IGE + XAO SA:

* H1 2017/2018 CONSOLIDATED TURNOVER UP 9.2%, AMOUNTING TO 15.1 MILLION EUROS

* H1 CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME FOR GROUP STANDS AT 3.1 MILLION EUROS, UP 11.4%

* H1 OPERATING INCOME OF 16.7%, AT 4.3 MILLION EUROS

* APPLICATION OF IFRS 15 DOESN’T SIGNIFICANTLY AFFECT GROUP’S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS AT JAN 31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)