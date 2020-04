April 28 (Reuters) - IGE + XAO SA:

* EXPECTS A SUBSTANTIAL DROP IN ACTIVITY OVER Q2 OF 2020

* OVER Q1 2020, CONSOLIDATED TURNOVER 8,369,565 EUROS, DOWN 1.7% COMPARED TO YEAR 2019

* TO NOT DISTRIBUTE DIVIDEND OF 1.55 EUROS PER SHARE THAT WAS INITIALLY PROPOSED

* AT 31 DEC 2019 WITH EQUITY REACHING 41 MILLION EUROS, NO BANK DEBT AND CASH FLOW OF NEARLY 40 MILLION EUROS