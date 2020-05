BRIEF-IGEA Pharma Expects Significant Impact On Net Sales In Second Half Of 2020

May 31 (Reuters) - IGEA Pharma NV:

* DUE TO ONGOING MARKET LAUNCH OF ITS PRODUCTS, LASTING MORE THAN EXPECTED, REVENUES CONTINUED TO BE MARGINAL FOR 2019

* GROUP EXPECTS A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON NET SALES IN SECOND HALF OF 2020

* 2019 LOSS PER SHARE OF USD 0.076

* IGEA PHARMA- INTENDS TO STRENGTHEN E-COMMERCE-BASED DISTRIBUTION AND TO FURTHER DIVERSIFY ITS PRODUCT PORTFOLIO BY WAY OF RAISING ADDITIONAL FUNDS

* GROUP ANTICIPATED A POSTPONEMENT OF ITS SECOND ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO NEWLY 3 JULY 2020