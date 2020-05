BRIEF-Igea Pharma Says Miami University Confirms 'High Quality' Of Igea's COVID-19 Rapid Test

May 5 (Reuters) - IGEA Pharma NV:

* MIAMI UNIVERSITY CONFIRMS HIGH QUALITY OF IGEA’S COVID-19 RAPID TEST

* EVALUATION BY UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI SUGGESTS IGEA’S COVID-19 ANTIBODY RAPID TEST APPEARS TO BE SUPERIOR IN DETECTING IGM AND IGG ANTIBODIES

* OVERALL HIGHER SENSITIVITY OF IGEA’S RAPID TEST OVER ELISA PROCEDURE USED OBSERVED USING RT PCR TEST COMPARISON FOR SAME SPECIMENS

* PCR RESULTS COMPARISON COULD SUGGEST SUITABILITY IN USING ANTIBODY-BASED TEST EVEN IN EARLY STAGES OF INFECTION