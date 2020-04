April 6 (Reuters) - IGEA PHARMA NV:

* SUPPLIES COVID-19 ANTIBODY-BASED TEST IN THE US

* TO STARTING SUPPLY OF A COVID-19 ANTIBODY TEST FOLLOWING AN AGREEMENT SIGNED WITH A PRC INDEPENDENT SARS-COV-2 IGM/IGG TEST DEVELOPER AND MANUFACTURER

* EXPECTS TO START FDA APPROVED DISTRIBUTION WITHIN A VERY SHORT TIME