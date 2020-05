BRIEF-IGEA To Partner With Acalis For Alz1 Wholesale Distribution In U.S

May 3 (Reuters) - IGEA Pharma NV:

* EQS-ADHOC: IGEA TO PARTNER WITH ACALIS FOR ALZ1 WHOLESALE DISTRIBUTION IN THE US

* UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION OF ALZ1 ON A WHOLESALE BASIS IS EXPECTED TO START WITHIN NEXT SIX MONTHS

* EXTENSION OF PARTNERSHIP WITH ACALIS BY SIGNING AGREEMENT FOR WHOLESALE DISTRIBUTION OF ALZHEIMER’S PREVENTION KIT ‘ALZ1’ IN U.S.

* IGEA WILL CONTINUE TO DISTRIBUTE ALZ1 ON ITS E-COMMERCE PLATFORM, AND TOGETHER WITH THIS NEW LICENSE AGREEMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: