Dec 14 (Reuters) - Ige+Xao Sa:

* REG-IGE+XAO: A HIGHLY FAVOURABLE FIRST QUARTER

* ‍IT WILL BE SUGGESTED TO COMBINED SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING OF 26 JANUARY 2018 TO DISTRIBUTE A GROSS DIVIDEND OF 1.55 EURO PER SHARE​

* ‍Q1 OF 2017/2018, A DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH RATE IN ITS CONSOLIDATED TURNOVER, UP 14.7%, WHICH IS 7,329,321 EUROS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)