BRIEF-IGM Biosciences, Atreca, Beigene To Collaborate To Help Address Covid-19

April 29 (Reuters) - Beigene Ltd:

* IGM BIOSCIENCES INC - ATRECA, INC. BEIGENE, LTD. AND IGM BIOSCIENCES, INC. ANNOUNCED THEIR PLANS TO COLLABORATE TO HELP ADDRESS COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* IGM BIOSCIENCES - ATRECA, BEIGENE, CO TO DISCOVER, DEVELOP, MANUFACTURE NOVEL IGM, IGA ANTIBODIES TARGETING SARS-COV-2 FOR POTENTIAL TREATMENT OF COVID-19

* IGM BIOSCIENCES INC - PARTIES HAVE AGREED TO BEGIN WORK IMMEDIATELY AND PLAN TO FINALIZE FINANCIAL DETAILS AND OTHER TERMS IN FUTURE

* IGM BIOSCIENCES - ATRECA, IGM HAVE ENTERED TRANSFER AND COLLABORATION AGREEMENT TO ENABLE PARTIES TO BEGIN WORKING TOGETHER IMMEDIATELY

* IGM BIOSCIENCES INC - ATRECA, IGM, AND BEIGENE PLAN TO DISCUSS FURTHER TERMS AND ARRANGEMENTS IN FUTURE

* IGM BIOSCIENCES - IF RESEARCH, MANUFACTURING, REGULATORY ACTIVITIES PROCEED VERY WELL, COS BELIEVE ANTIBODY MAY BE READY TO BEGIN TESTING IN H1 2021