BRIEF-Igm Biosciences Reports Q4 Net Loss Of $14.8 Mln

March 26 (Reuters) - IGM Biosciences Inc:

* IGM BIOSCIENCES ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

* IGM BIOSCIENCES - INITIAL DATA FROM PHASE 1 TRIAL OF IGM-2323 IN RELAPSED/REFRACTORY NON-HODGKIN’S LYMPHOMA EXPECTED IN SECOND HALF OF 2020

* IGM BIOSCIENCES INC - IND FILING FOR IGM-8444 PLANNED IN 2020

* IGM BIOSCIENCES INC - FOR Q4 OF 2019, NET LOSS WAS $14.8 MILLION, OR A LOSS OF $0.49 PER SHARE

* IGM BIOSCIENCES - EXPECTS TO END 2020 WITH A BALANCE OF OVER $140 MILLION IN CASH AND INVESTMENTS