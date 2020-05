May 7 (Reuters) - IGM Biosciences Inc:

* IGM BIOSCIENCES ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

* IGM BIOSCIENCES INC - REITERATES ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2020

* IGM BIOSCIENCES INC - EXPECTS TO END 2020 WITH A BALANCE OF OVER $140 MILLION IN CASH AND INVESTMENTS

* IGM BIOSCIENCES INC - QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.58