a month ago
BRIEF-IGM Financial announces June 2017 investment fund sales, total assets under management
#Market News
July 5, 2017 / 8:32 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-IGM Financial announces June 2017 investment fund sales, total assets under management

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - IGM Financial Inc:

* IGM Financial Inc announces June 2017 investment fund sales and total assets under management

* IGM Financial Inc - total assets under management were $148.2 billion at june 30, 2017, compared with $149.8 billion at may 31, 2017

* IGM financial inc - ‍total assets under management were $148.2 billion at june 30, 2017, compared with $149.8 billion at may 31, 2017​

* Igm financial inc - investment fund assets under management were $142.9 billion at june 30, 2017, compared with $144.3 billion at may 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

