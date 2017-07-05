BRIEF-IGM Financial announces June 2017 investment fund sales, total assets under management

1 Min Read
July 5 (Reuters) - IGM Financial Inc:
* IGM Financial Inc announces June 2017 investment fund sales and total assets under management
* IGM Financial Inc - total assets under management were $148.2 billion at june 30, 2017, compared with $149.8 billion at may 31, 2017
* Igm financial inc - investment fund assets under management were $142.9 billion at june 30, 2017, compared with $144.3 billion at may 31, 2017