BRIEF-IGM Financial Inc Reports second quarter earnings

Aug 3 (Reuters) - IGM Financial Inc:

* IGM Financial Inc Reports second quarter earnings

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$0.77 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share C$0.83

* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says ‍revenues for three months ended June 30, 2017 were $798.2 million compared to $744.3 million a year ago​

* Says qtrly total Assets Under Management at June 30, 2017 were $148.2 billion compared to $135.1 billion at June 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: