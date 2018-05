May 4 (Reuters) - IGM Financial Inc:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.77

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$0.77 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT AT QUARTER-END OF $155.8 BILLION VERSUS $156.5 BILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2017

* QTRLY REVENUE C$809.6 MILLION VERSUS C$789.7 MILLION