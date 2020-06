BRIEF-Ignite International Hires New President

June 9 (Reuters) - Ignite International Brands Ltd :

* IGNITE INTERNATIONAL BRANDS, LTD. ANNOUNCES THE HIRING OF A NEW PRESIDENT, CLOSING OF NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UNSECURED SENIOR CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES TOTALING CA$5 MILLION AND THE ISSUANCE OF OPTIONS

* IGNITE INTERNATIONAL BRANDS LTD - HIRED A NEW PRESIDENT, LESTER LEE, WITH A PROPOSED START DATE OF JUNE 15, 2020

* IGNITE INTERNATIONAL BRANDS LTD - LESTER LEE WILL ALSO JOIN BOARD OF IGNITE AS A DIRECTOR

* IGNITE INTERNATIONAL BRANDS LTD - CURTIS HEFFERNAN, COMPANY'S ACTING PRESIDENT, HAS LEFT COMPANY AS OF JUNE 8, 2020