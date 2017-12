Dec 29 (Reuters) - Ignyta Inc:

* IGNYTA REPORTS FDA CLEARANCE OF IND FOR RXDX-106, A NOVEL IMMUNOMODULATORY AGENT AND TYRO3, AXL, MER (TAM) INHIBITOR

* IGNYTA INC - COMMENCING PHASE 1 STUDY FOR RXDX-106 IN EARLY 2018

* IGNYTA INC - UNDER IND, CO INTENDS TO INITIATE TARGETED IMMUNOMODULATORY TAM ANTAGONIST STUDY