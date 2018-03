March 13 (Reuters) - International Game Technology Plc :

* IGT SIGNS PATENT CROSS-LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH THE NOVOMATIC GROUP

* INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY PLC - ‍FINANCIAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT ARE CONFIDENTIAL.​​

* IGT - ‍NOVOMATIC CAN OFFER GAMES INCLUDING PATENTED GAME FEATURES FROM IGT PORTFOLIO, WILL PAY ONGOING LICENSING FEES TO IGT​