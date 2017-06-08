BRIEF-iHeartCommunications announces extension of private term loan offers

June 8 (Reuters) - iHeartMedia Inc-

* iHeartCommunications Inc announces extension of private term loan offers

* iHeartMedia Inc - term loan offers have been extended to 5:00 p.m., New York city time, on June 23, 2017

* iHeartMedia Inc - is extending term loan offers to continue discussions with lenders regarding terms of term loan offers

* iHeartMedia Inc - terms of term loan offers have not been amended and remain same as set forth in confidential information memorandum, dated March 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: