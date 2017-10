Oct 19 (Reuters) - iHeartMedia Inc

* iHeartCommunications, Inc. announces extension of private term loan offers

* iHeartMedia Inc - ‍Term loan offers have been extended to 5:00 p.m., New York city time, on November 10​

* iHeartMedia Inc - ‍Extending term loan offers to continue discussions with lenders regarding terms of term loan offers​