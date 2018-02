BRIEF-iHeartCommunications Electes Not To Make Interest Payment On Unsecured Notes

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Iheartmedia Inc:

* IHEARTCOMMUNICATIONS, INC. ANNOUNCES THAT IT ELECTED NOT TO MAKE INTEREST PAYMENT ON UNSECURED NOTES AND WILL UTILIZE GRACE PERIOD UNDER INDENTURE

* IHEARTCOMMUNICATIONS- BOARD ELECTED NOT TO MAKE CASH INTEREST PAYMENT OF $106 MILLION, DUE FEB 1, 2018, TO HOLDERS OF 14% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2021

* IHEARTCOMMUNICATIONS-BOARD ELECTED NOT TO MAKE PAYMENT RELATED TO ONGOING EFFORTS TO PROACTIVELY&COMPREHENSIVELY ADDRESS CO'S CAPITAL STRUCTURE