BRIEF-iHeartMedia files for bankruptcy

March 15 (Reuters) - Iheartmedia Inc:

* IHEARTMEDIA REACHES AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE WITH STAKEHOLDERS ACROSS CAPITAL STRUCTURE TO DEFINITIVELY RESTRUCTURE DEBT AND FURTHER ENHANCE POSITION AS AMERICA’S #1 AUDIO COMPANY

* ‍REACHED AN AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE WITH HOLDERS OF MORE THAN $10 BILLION OF ITS OUTSTANDING DEBT AND ITS FINANCIAL SPONSORS​

* IHEARTMEDIA - ‍AGREEMENT REFLECTS SUPPORT ACROSS CAPITAL STRUCTURE FOR RESTRUCTURING THAT WILL REDUCE IHEARTMEDIA’S DEBT BY MORE THAN $10 BILLION​

* IHEARTMEDIA - ‍CO AND UNITS, INCLUDING IHEARTCOMMUNICATIONS, INC., HAVE FILED VOLUNTARY PETITIONS FOR RELIEF UNDER CHAPTER 11 OF U.S. BANKRUPTCY CODE

* ‍CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS, INC. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES DID NOT COMMENCE CHAPTER 11 PROCEEDINGS​

* ‍BELIEVES CASH ON HAND, WITH CASH GENERATED FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS, WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND BUSINESS DURING CHAPTER 11 PROCEEDINGS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: