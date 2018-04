BRIEF-Iheartmedia Inc Files For Non-Timely 10-K

April 4 (Reuters) - iHeartMedia Inc:

* IHEARTMEDIA INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K - SEC FILING

* IHEARTMEDIA - UNABLE TO FILE FORM 10-K FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED DEC. 31, 2017 WITHIN PRESCRIBED PERIOD

* IHEARTMEDIA - UNABLE TO FILE FORM 10-K DUE TO DELAY IN COMPLETION OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF CLEAR MEDIA LIMITED, AN INDIRECT UNIT

* IHEARTMEDIA SAYS “UNDERSTANDS THAT SEVERAL EMPLOYEES OF CLEAR MEDIA LTD ARE SUBJECT TO AN ONGOING POLICE INVESTIGATION FOR MISAPPROPRIATION OF FUNDS”

* CLEAR MEDIA CONDUCTING SPECIAL INVESTIGATION BY FORENSIC ACCOUNTANTS & EXTERNAL LAW FIRM APPOINTED BY CLEAR MEDIA’S BOARD

* IHEARTMEDIA SAYS CLEAR MEDIA’S SPECIAL INVESTIGATION DISCOVERED THAT 3 UNAUTHORIZED BANK ACCOUNTS WERE OPENED IN THE NAME OF CLEAR MEDIA LTD ENTITIES

* EXPECTS TO REPORT CONSOLIDATED REVENUE OF ABOUT $6,171 MILLION FOR YEAR ENDED DEC. 31, 2017 VERSUS ABOUT $6,260 MILLION FOR YEAR ENDED DEC. 31, 2016

* EXPECTS TO REPORT CONSOLIDATED OPERATING INCOME OF ABOUT $970 MILLION FOR YEAR ENDED DEC. 31, 2017 VERSUS ABOUT $1,505 MILLION FOR YEAR ENDED DEC. 31, 2016