BRIEF-Iheartmedia Inc Qtrly Consolidated Revenue $1.71 Billion

April 30 (Reuters) - iHeartMedia Inc:

* IHEARTMEDIA INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUE $1.71 BILLION, DOWN 0.2 PERCENT

* IHEARTMEDIA INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED OPERATING INCOME $316.9 MILLION, DOWN 40.4 PERCENT

* IHEARTMEDIA INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUE EXCLUDING MOVEMENTS IN FOREIGN EXCHANGE $1.69 BILLION, DOWN 1.7 PERCENT

* IHEARTMEDIA INC - PRELIMINARY ESTIMATES OF FORECASTED FULL-YEAR 2018 REVENUE REFLECT A DECREASE IN IHM REVENUE RANGING FROM 2% TO 3% Source text (bit.ly/2KqtSlr) Further company coverage: