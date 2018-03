BRIEF-iHeartMedia Says ‍​As Of March 14, Funded Debt Obligations Of Co And Its Consolidated Units Totaled Over $20 Bln

March 15 (Reuters) - iHeartMedia Inc:

* IHEARTMEDIA - ‍​AS OF MARCH 14, FUNDED DEBT OBLIGATIONS OF IHEARTMEDIA AND ITS CONSOLIDATED UNITS TOTALED OVER $20 BILLION

* IHEARTMEDIA - ‍​AS OF MARCH 14, DEBTORS’ FUNDED OBLIGATIONS TOTALED APPROXIMATELY $16 BILLION

* IHEARTMEDIA INC - AS OF JAN 31, CURRENT BALANCE OF INTERCOMPANY REVOLVING PROMISSORY NOTE PAYABLE BY IHEARTCOMMUNICATIONS TO CCOH IS ABOUT $1.058 BILLION

* IHEARTMEDIA - FOR 2017, ON A PRELIMINARY BASIS, DEBTORS RECOGNIZED ABOUT $734.7 MILLION OF OPERATING INCOME, $1.01 BILLION OF OIBDAN AND $3.58 BILLION OF REVENUE

* IHEARTMEDIA INC - DEBTORS BELIEVE THAT, AS OF DEC 31, 2017, THEY HAD FEDERAL NET OPERATING LOSSES TOTALING ABOUT $3.6 BILLION

* IHEARTMEDIA SAYS FOR 2017, DEBTORS RECEIVED ABOUT $291 MILLION IN NET CASH SWEEPS FROM CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR - SEC FILING

* IHEARTMEDIA INC - ‍UPON RESTRUCTURING EFFECTIVE DATE, CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS WILL BE SEPARATED OR SPUN-OFF FROM COMPANY PARTIES​ Source text: (bit.ly/2FDi7cS) Further company coverage: