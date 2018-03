March 13 (Reuters) - IHeartMedia Inc:

* IHEARTMEDIA SAYS CO & CONSENTING LENDERS ENTERED NEW FORBEARANCE AGREEMENT THAT EXTENDS TERM OF AGREEMENT - SEC FILING

* IHEARTMEDIA - AGREEMENT TERMS EXTEND TO EARLIEST OF MARCH 13 & DEFAULT UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT OTHER THAN THOSE RESULTED IN FORBEARANCE AGREEMENT Source: (bit.ly/2Go8iwD) Further company coverage: