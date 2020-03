March 26 (Reuters) - iHeartMedia Inc:

* IHEARTMEDIA INC - WITHDRAWS FULL YEAR 2020 GUIDANCE DUE TO COVID-19 IMPACT

* IHEARTMEDIA INC - HAVE DRAWN $350 MILLION ON OUR $450 MILLION SENIOR SECURED ASSET-BASED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY Source: (bit.ly/3bmshtE) Further company coverage: