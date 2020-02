Feb 18 (Reuters) - InterContinental Hotels Group PLC :

* IHG CEO, ON CORONAVIRUS, SAYS CO SEEING SIGNIFICANT REDUCTIONS IN OCCUPANCY IN FEB - ANALYST CALL

* IHG CEO, ON CORONAVIRUS, SAYS BASED ON CURRENT LEVEL OF DISRUPTION YOY, SEES ABOUT $5 MILLION FEE IMPACT FOR FEB IN MAINLAND CHINA