BRIEF-IHH Healthcare Issues Revised Proposal To Fortis Healthcare

April 24 (Reuters) - Ihh Healthcare Bhd:

* REVISED PROPOSAL INCLUDES BINDING PROPOSAL WITHOUT ANY DUE DILIGENCE FOR IMMEDIATE INJECTION OF EQUITY OF 382.6 MILLION RGT INTO FORTIS

* ISSUED A LETTER TO BOARD OF FORTIS SETTING OUT A REVISED PROPOSAL WHICH SUPERCEDES THE PROPOSAL.

* HAS NOT ENTERED INTO ANY DISCUSSIONS, NEGOTIATIONS OR TRANSACTIONS WITH FORTIS IN RELATION TO THE REVISED PROPOSAL

* NON-BINDING PROPOSAL TO INFUSE UP TO 1.97 BILLION RGT THROUGH A SUBSEQUENT PREFERENTIAL ISSUE AND ALLOTMENT OF EQUITY SHARES

* IN EVENT CO DOES NOT RECEIVE ANY RESPONSE FROM FORTIS BY NO LATER THAN 5PM IST ON 4 MAY, REVISED PROPOSAL SHALL STAND WITHDRAWN