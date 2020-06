BRIEF-IHH Healthcare Posts Qtrly Net Loss Of 319.8 Mln RGT

June 29 (Reuters) - IHH Healthcare Bhd:

* QTRLY NET LOSS 319.8 MILLION RGT VERSUS PROFIT OF 89.5 MILLION RGT

* QTRLY REVENUE 3.56 BILLION RGT VERSUS 3.64 BILLION RGT

* GROUP HAS STARTED TO SEE STRONG RECOVERY OF DOMESTIC PATIENT VOLUMES AND EXPECTS OVERALL PATIENT VOLUMES TO RECOVER PROGRESSIVELY

* EXPECTS IMPACT FROM COVID-19 PANDEMIC FOR FY2020, PROLONGED FALLOUT FROM COVID-19 MAY FURTHER DAMPEN GROUP’S PERFORMANCE

* GROUP’S LONG-TERM TRAJECTORY REMAINS INTACT

* BALANCE SHEET REMAINS ROBUST & FUNDING AND LIQUIDITY ARE WELL POSITIONED

* GROUP HAS REVIEWED CAPITAL EXPENDITURE TO DEFER NON-CRITICAL PURCHASES AND NON-CRITICAL CAPITAL EXPANSION PROJECTS

* SEES HIGHER COSTS OF OPERATIONS FROM DISRUPTION IN SUPPLY CHAINS DUE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC & WAGE INFLATION

* CONSTRUCTION OF PARKWAY SHANGHAI HOSPITAL IN CHINA TO BE DELAYED