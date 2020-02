BRIEF-IHH Healthcare Posts Qtrly Net Profit Of 40.6 Million RGT

Feb 28 (Reuters) - IHH Healthcare Bhd:

* QTRLY REVENUE 3.84 BILLION RGT

* YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 3.17 BILLION RGT; YEAR AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 509.4 MILLION RGT

* DECLARES FIRST AND FINAL DIVIDEND OF 4 SEN PER SHARE

* WILL CONDUCT REVIEW OF ITS PORTFOLIO WHICH WILL INVOLVE DIVESTMENT OF UNDER-PERFORMING ASSETS OUTSIDE OF ITS FOCUS CLUSTER

* EXPECTS HIGHER COSTS OF OPERATIONS ARISING FROM WAGE INFLATION IN NEXT FY

* EXPECT AN INITIAL MARGIN DILUTION FROM OPENING OF CHINA HOSPITALS

* COVID-19 EPIDEMIC & EXPECTED SLOWDOWN OF CHINESE ECONOMY MAY IMPACT NEW HOSPITALS’ OPENING & OPERATIONS

* WILL CONTINUE TO INCUR CAPEX & PRE-OPERATING COSTS LEADING UP TO PHASED BED OPENING OF CHINA HOSPITALS Source text here Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)