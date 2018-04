BRIEF-IHH Healthcare Says Fortis' Board Indicated Its Inability To Engage With Co

April 16 (Reuters) - IHH Healthcare Bhd:

* RESPONDS TO ARTICLE “IHH IN BATTLE FOR FORTIS AGAIN” PUBLISHED IN THE STAR, STARBIZWEEK SECTION ON 14 APRIL 2018

* FORTIS’ BOARD INDICATED ITS INABILITY TO ENGAGE WITH IHH

* “AT THIS JUNCTURE, IHH HAS NOT ENTERED INTO ANY DISCUSSIONS, NEGOTIATIONS OR TRANSACTIONS”

* CONFIRMS CO HAD ISSUED LETTER TO FORTIS HEALTHCARE EXPRESSING INTEREST TO PARTICIPATE IN FORTIS AND ITS AFFILIATES

* FORTIS ENTERED INTO BINDING DEALS WITH MANIPAL HEALTH ENTERPRISES PRIVATE LTD, MANIPAL GLOBAL HEALTH SERVICES & TPG ASIA Source text (bit.ly/2H4hIg8) Further company coverage: