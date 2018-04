April 19 (Reuters) - IHH HEALTHCARE BHD

* ISSUED STRICTLY NON-BINDING LETTER TO BOARD OF FORTIS EXPRESSING IHH’S READINESS TO INFUSE UP TO INR 40 BILLION INTO FORTIS

* INFUSION INTENDED TO FUND BUYING ASSETS FROM RHT HEALTH TRUST; PROVIDE LIQUIDITY TOWARDS WORKING CAPITAL, INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADES