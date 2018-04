April 11 (Reuters) -

* IHH PREPARING TO FORMALLY APPROACH FORTIS WITH RIVAL BID - ET NOW CITING SOURCES

* IHH CONTEMPLATING CASH OFFER FOR FORTIS HEALTH - ET NOW CITING SOURCES

* IHH PREPARED TO TAKE BID DIRECTLY TO FORTIS HOLDERS - ET NOW CITING SOURCES

* IHH LIKELY TO SEND LETTER TO FORTIS BOARD WITHIN COUPLE OF WEEKS - ET NOW CITING SOURCES