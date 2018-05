BRIEF-IHS Markit Announces Intent To Acquire Ipreo For $1.855 Billion

May 21 (Reuters) - IHS Markit Ltd:

* IHS MARKIT ANNOUNCES INTENT TO ACQUIRE IPREO, A LEADING SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS AND DATA PROVIDER IN GLOBAL CAPITAL MARKETS

* IHS MARKIT LTD - DEAL FOR $1.855 BILLION

* IHS MARKIT LTD - EXPECTED TO ACHIEVE DOUBLE-DIGIT ORGANIC GROWTH IN 2019, AND BE ACCRETIVE TO 2019 ADJUSTED EPS FROM DEAL

* IHS MARKIT LTD - HAS RECEIVED COMMITTED DEBT FINANCING FOR ACQUISITION

* IHS MARKIT LTD - HAS INITIATED A PROCESS TO SELL MARKITSERV, ITS DERIVATIVES PROCESSING BUSINESS

* IHS MARKIT - WILL SUSPEND SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM UNTIL LEVERAGE RATIO IN CREDIT FACILITY RETURNS TO TARGETED 2-3X LEVERAGE RANGE

* IHS MARKIT LTD - SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE IPREO FROM PRIVATE EQUITY FUNDS MANAGED BY BLACKSTONE AND GOLDMAN SACHS MERCHANT BANKING DIVISION