March 1 (Reuters) - IHS Markit Ltd:

* CERAWEEK BY IHS MARKIT 2020 IS CANCELED

* IHS MARKIT LTD - IN LIGHT OF DEVELOPING CIRCUMSTANCES, IHS MARKIT IS CANCELLING CERAWEEK 2020 SCHEDULED TO TAKE PLACE IN HOUSTON, MARCH 9-13

* IHS MARKIT LTD- WE WILL CONTINUE WITH CERAWEEK 2021 IN HOUSTON ON MARCH 1-5, 2021