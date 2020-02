Feb 10 (Reuters) - II-VI Inc:

* ORPORATED REPORTS FISCAL 2020 SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

* Q2 REVENUE $666.3 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $610.3 MILLION

* SEES Q3 2020 REVENUE $550 MILLION TO $600 MILLION

* SEES Q3 2020 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.02 TO $0.32

* Q3 OUTLOOK RANGE INCLUDES ESTIMATED MINIMUM REDUCTION OF REVENUE OF $50 MILLION FOR CORONAVIRUS

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.36 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.39, REVENUE VIEW $616.2 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA