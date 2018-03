March 26 (Reuters) - Ii-Vi Inc:

* II-VI INCORPORATED TO ACQUIRE COADNA, A LEADER IN WAVELENGTH SELECTIVE SWITCHES

* II-VI INC - DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $85 MILLION

* II-VI INC - TRANSACTION PRICE INCLUDES ACQUISITION OF COADNA’S APPROXIMATELY $40 MILLION IN CASH

* II-VI INC - TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN 3RD CALENDAR QUARTER OF 2018