July 9 (Reuters) - II-VI Inc:

* II-VI INCORPORATED TO EXPAND MANUFACTURING CAPACITY FOR PUMP LASERS

* II-VI INC - TO ADDRESS INCREASED DEMAND FOR PRODUCT PORTFOLIO, PLANS TO EXPAND CAPACITY OF 980 NM PUMP LASER PRODUCTION LINES

* II-VI INC - NEW PRODUCTION CAPACITY EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL BY END OF 2018