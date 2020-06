June 29 (Reuters) - II-VI Inc:

* II-VI INCORPORATED LICENSES TECHNOLOGY FOR SILICON CARBIDE DEVICES AND MODULES FOR POWER ELECTRONICS

* II-VI INC - SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH GENERAL ELECTRIC TO LICENSE TECHNOLOGY TO MANUFACTURE SIC DEVICES AND MODULES FOR POWER ELECTRONICS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)